Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21, Briefing.com reports. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q4 guidance to approx $1.52 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.520-1.520 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $8.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,435. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $120.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,797 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.