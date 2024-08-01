Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.38 per share for the quarter.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.06). Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of C$209.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.75 million.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$35.02 on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$21.31 and a 12-month high of C$35.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

ZZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Canada cut Sleep Country Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.79.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

