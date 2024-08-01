SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $778-188 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.31 million. SolarWinds also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.24-0.26 EPS.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

Shares of SWI stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $193.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.74 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SolarWinds

SolarWinds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.