Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Sonoco Products Stock Performance
Shares of SON opened at $53.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $61.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Sonoco Products Company Profile
Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.
