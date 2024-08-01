SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,071,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,308,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187,762. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $229.65.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

