SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $110.38

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.38 and last traded at $110.38, with a volume of 8294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.61.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $826.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

