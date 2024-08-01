SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,846,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,515% from the previous session’s volume of 114,347 shares.The stock last traded at $45.11 and had previously closed at $44.42.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 94.5% in the first quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,861,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,702 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 141.3% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 470,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 275,455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,896,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 440,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after buying an additional 173,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 346,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 27,527 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

