Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues Earnings Results

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $414.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.86 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Spire updated its FY24 guidance to $4.15-4.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.150-4.250 EPS.

Spire Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SR traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.03. 103,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,661. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.51. Spire has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SR

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 4,500 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $107,235.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $393,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.