Sprott (SII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter.

Sprott Price Performance

NYSE SII opened at $44.63 on Thursday. Sprott has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.87%.

Separately, TD Securities raised Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

