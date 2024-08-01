Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.450-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $405.0 million-$406.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $405.5 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.45 to $0.46 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $74.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.43.

Sprout Social Price Performance

NASDAQ SPT traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.00. Sprout Social has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $68.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.29 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. Analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $42,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,315.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 15,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $500,934.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 484,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,559,456.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $42,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,315.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,470 shares of company stock worth $3,063,248. 10.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

