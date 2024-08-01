Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12 to $0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.9 million to $102.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.89 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.450-0.460 EPS.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

SPT traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.26. The stock had a trading volume of 979,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.67. Sprout Social has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $68.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $74.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sprout Social from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.43.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $54,990.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,624 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $722,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,013.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $54,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,248. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

