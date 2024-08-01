Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading Down 3.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.5% on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $93.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Starbucks traded as low as $75.09 and last traded at $75.20. Approximately 2,905,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 10,740,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.95.
SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.88.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Starbucks Stock Down 4.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day moving average of $84.84.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
