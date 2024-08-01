Stelco (STL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stelco (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Stelco to post earnings of C$0.80 per share for the quarter.

Stelco (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.39 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$771.42 million.

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco has a 52-week low of C$21.00 and a 52-week high of C$26.50.

Stelco Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Separately, Stifel Canada cut shares of Stelco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Stelco Company Profile

Featured Articles

