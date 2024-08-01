Stelco (STL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stelco (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Stelco to post earnings of C$0.80 per share for the quarter.
Stelco (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.39 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$771.42 million.
Stelco Stock Performance
Stelco has a 52-week low of C$21.00 and a 52-week high of C$26.50.
Stelco Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stifel Canada cut shares of Stelco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.
Get Our Latest Report on Stelco
Stelco Company Profile
Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stelco
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Procter & Gamble Stock Drops Despite Earnings Beat – What to Know
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Financial Sector Shines as Key Players Continue to Beat Earnings
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Russell 2000 Index Bull Run: This ETF is Poised for Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.