Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $556.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.30 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 1.71%. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Stepan Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SCL traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.15. 236,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,911. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stepan has a 1 year low of $63.60 and a 1 year high of $96.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.33.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

