Stifel Nicolaus Boosts WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$250.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$235.00 to C$250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s previous close.

WSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$252.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on WSP Global from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$246.92.

WSP Global Price Performance

TSE WSP traded down C$4.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$224.94. The stock had a trading volume of 128,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,164. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$174.39 and a twelve month high of C$230.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$213.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$212.24.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.76 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 8.0954598 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at WSP Global

In other news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total value of C$595,099,169.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

