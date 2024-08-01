StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of GTIM stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 million, a PE ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.35.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

