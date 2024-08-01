StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.88 on Monday. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 350.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSPR. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InspireMD in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its stake in InspireMD by 266.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,513,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,579 shares during the period. 44.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

