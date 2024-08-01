StockNews.com Lowers Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Sell

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

Five9 stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,387. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02. Five9 has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $438,808.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $438,808.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $356,417.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 127,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,914 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Five9 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

