Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.02

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 350977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSYS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $576.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $144.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,690,000 after buying an additional 3,339,367 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,694,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after acquiring an additional 140,841 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,346,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,055,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,028,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

