Stride (NYSE:LRN) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barrington Research from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.29. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Stride by 48.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 34,682 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth $25,594,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth $555,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth $1,752,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth $2,125,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

