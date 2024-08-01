StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Trading 25% Higher

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) rose 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,034,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 425% from the average daily volume of 197,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

StrikePoint Gold Trading Up 25.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

StrikePoint Gold Company Profile

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

