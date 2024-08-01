Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Stryker updated its FY24 guidance to $11.90-12.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.900-12.100 EPS.
Stryker Trading Down 0.9 %
Stryker stock opened at $330.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.05 and its 200 day moving average is $339.61.
Stryker Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.
