Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $130.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.60 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGR traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 269,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,949. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.22. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $56.20.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Insider Transactions at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $75,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

