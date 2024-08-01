Substratum Price Up 0% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.24 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010318 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00008579 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64,893.15 or 1.00099444 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000984 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011395 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00064753 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023892 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

