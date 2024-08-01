Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.060-7.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.06-7.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.40.

Shares of SUI traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,931. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $137.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 324.14%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

