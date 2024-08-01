Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.060-7.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.06-7.22 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.40.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SUI
Sun Communities Stock Down 0.5 %
Sun Communities Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 324.14%.
Sun Communities Company Profile
Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sun Communities
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.