Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $724.45 and last traded at $702.00. 1,433,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 8,173,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $701.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nomura Securities downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $999.92.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 5.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $825.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $827.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.