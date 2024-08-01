SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6,408.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $70.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

