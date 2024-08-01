SVB Wealth LLC Invests $163,000 in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,688 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 21,352 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

NYSE:PBR opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0288 dividend. This represents a yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

