SVB Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 116,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $12,318,000. Gillson Capital LP raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 253,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,166,000 after acquiring an additional 54,361 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after acquiring an additional 28,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $284.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.61. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $285.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

WTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

