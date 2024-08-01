SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 66 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $280.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.64 and a 200-day moving average of $252.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.85 and a 12-month high of $292.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.80%.

In related news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.15.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

