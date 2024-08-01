SVB Wealth LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,551,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $11,525,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $102,724,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $2,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corpay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPAY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corpay from $330.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research cut Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.91.

Corpay Trading Up 1.4 %

Corpay stock opened at $297.64 on Wednesday. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.39 and a twelve month high of $319.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. Equities analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corpay

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.