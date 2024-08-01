Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Trading Up 0.2%

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.58 and last traded at $88.84. 17,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 282,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.62.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYNA. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. Synaptics’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 65,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $6,137,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Synaptics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

