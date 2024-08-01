T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,547,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,362. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $131.47 and a 1-year high of $185.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.69. The company has a market cap of $217.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $30,808,098.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,969,021 shares in the company, valued at $109,960,078,081.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $30,808,098.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,969,021 shares in the company, valued at $109,960,078,081.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,199,458 shares of company stock valued at $715,113,398. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

