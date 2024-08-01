T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.31, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter. T2 Biosystems updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

T2 Biosystems Price Performance

TTOO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. 6,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,374. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $70.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded T2 Biosystems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.