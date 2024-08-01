Taiko Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $633.58 Million (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. In the last week, Taiko has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Taiko coin can now be purchased for about $2.21 or 0.00003459 BTC on exchanges. Taiko has a total market capitalization of $633.58 million and approximately $23.33 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Taiko alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Taiko

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,023,872 coins. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,951,595.10698914 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 2.30456774 USD and is down -4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $22,353,014.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Taiko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Taiko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.