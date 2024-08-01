Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4.80 Per Share

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share by the homebuilder on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.79. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 159.35 ($2.05) on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of GBX 98.92 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 150.75 ($1.94). The company has a market capitalization of £5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,593.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TW has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.25) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

