TD Cowen Raises T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $216.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $202.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.75.

TMUS stock traded up $3.65 on Thursday, hitting $185.93. 2,770,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,734,880. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $131.47 and a twelve month high of $185.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,590.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $1,809,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,714,940.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,199,458 shares of company stock worth $715,113,398 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

