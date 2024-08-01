TD Securities Increases TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$42.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.50% from the company’s current price.

X has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 target price on TMX Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on TMX Group from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.19.

X traded down C$0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$41.38. 118,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,527. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.30. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$28.32 and a 1-year high of C$42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$345.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$338.61 million. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 1.6098304 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. Also, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total transaction of C$505,347.27. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

