Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Announces Earnings Results

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14, Yahoo Finance reports. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.
Telefônica Brasil Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 964,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,412. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $11.43.
Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0617 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.02. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 53.97%.
About Telefônica Brasil
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.
