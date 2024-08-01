Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 424,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0617 per share. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.35.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

