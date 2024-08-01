Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.160-1.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $889.0 million-$895.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $904.9 million. Tenable also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.16-1.19 EPS.

Tenable Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TENB stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,509. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.51. Tenable has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -81.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $215.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Tenable to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a sector perform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.67.

Insider Activity

In other Tenable news, insider Mark C. Thurmond 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark C. Thurmond 4,700 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $212,279.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,817,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,183 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Articles

