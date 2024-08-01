Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TENB. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

Tenable Price Performance

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $5.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.27. 1,049,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52. Tenable has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -69.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In other news, Director Yoran Amit sold 70,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, insider Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yoran Amit sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,132 shares of company stock worth $1,049,183 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Tenable by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenable by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tenable by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 801,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,906,000 after acquiring an additional 48,410 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

