TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.42 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $102.07 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00039823 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00013760 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009091 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000622 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,382,356 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,325,276 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

