The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in AES were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of AES by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 205,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of AES by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

AES stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,534,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,165,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. AES’s payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

