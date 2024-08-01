The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stake Lifted by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 225 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI stock opened at $342.57 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The company has a market capitalization of $97.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

