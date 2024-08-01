The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $72.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.57.

ALSN opened at $88.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.45.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 54.59% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

