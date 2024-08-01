The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.37

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.37 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Hershey has increased its dividend by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Hershey has a payout ratio of 57.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hershey to earn $9.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

HSY traded up $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,842,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,797. Hershey has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $235.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hershey from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.89.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $867,450. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

