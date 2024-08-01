The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lessened its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,672 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,096,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,975 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,922,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,954,000 after purchasing an additional 777,456 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,516,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,005,000 after purchasing an additional 154,355 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,150,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after buying an additional 141,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,797,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,966,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.96. 5,263,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

