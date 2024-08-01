Thermon Group (THR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Thermon Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.060 EPS and its FY25 guidance at ~1.90-2.06 EPS.
Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $127.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.19 million. On average, analysts expect Thermon Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Thermon Group Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of THR opened at $32.81 on Thursday. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
THR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.
