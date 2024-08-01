Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $423.61 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00039396 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008902 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,633,259,512 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.